Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.18

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.89. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 110,465 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

