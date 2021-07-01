Sientra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 5,731,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,738. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $453.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

