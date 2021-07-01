SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 167,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,222. The firm has a market cap of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

