Simple Software Solutions 24 Hour Volume Reaches $649.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $181,944.50 and $649.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009304 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,889,147 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.