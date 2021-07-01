Skycoin Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $17.72 million and $333,884.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

