Skye Global Management LP Acquires 177,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Republic Services worth $64,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,706. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

