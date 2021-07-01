Skye Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,400 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,496 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 58,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,215. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.