Skye Global Management LP Boosts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.52. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

