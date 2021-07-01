Skye Global Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $269.63. 24,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.63. The company has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

