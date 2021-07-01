Skye Global Management LP Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 0.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.44. 103,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,240. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

