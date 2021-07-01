Skye Global Management LP Has $32.20 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skye Global Management LP raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 192.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,892 shares of company stock valued at $71,937,520 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.57. The company has a market cap of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

