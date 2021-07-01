Skye Global Management LP Invests $6.42 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

SNPS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.45. 14,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

