Skye Global Management LP Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $46,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 288,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

