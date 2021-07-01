Skye Global Management LP Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $577.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,263. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $605.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

