Skye Global Management LP Purchases 55,000 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 5,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,372. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

