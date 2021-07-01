Skye Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 179,000 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,000. Canadian National Railway makes up 0.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,150. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $87.40 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

