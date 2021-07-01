Skye Global Management LP Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,160. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.44 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.06.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

