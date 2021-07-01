Skye Global Management LP Sells 180,500 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,500 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,016. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

