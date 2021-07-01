Skye Global Management LP Sells 190,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Skye Global Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in Primo Water by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Primo Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,879. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

