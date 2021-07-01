Skye Global Management LP Takes $28.66 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,000. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.90. The stock had a trading volume of 170,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,942. The stock has a market cap of $337.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

