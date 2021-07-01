Skye Global Management LP Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.97. 21,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,880. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

