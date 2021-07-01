SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.00. 9,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,468,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.