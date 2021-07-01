Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LON SKG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,933 ($51.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is £111.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,380 ($31.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,998 ($52.23).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

