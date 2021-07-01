SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001612 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.