Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on THNPF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

