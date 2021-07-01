SonoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,805.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $151,805.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00131216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00168747 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.32 or 0.99954582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

SonoCoin Coin Trading

