Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.78

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 14244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

