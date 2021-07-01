Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.78% of Southern First Bancshares worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

