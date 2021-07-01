Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.