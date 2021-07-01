SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0661 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $288,690.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

