Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

