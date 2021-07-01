SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 31,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,406. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

