SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 71,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

