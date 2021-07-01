Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00665200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

