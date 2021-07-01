Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNMSF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

