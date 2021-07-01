Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 1.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 2,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a market cap of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

