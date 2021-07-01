Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGKF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAGKF remained flat at $$1.16 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

