StakedZEN Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,237.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $59.75 or 0.00178220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.50 or 1.00021457 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 32,867 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

