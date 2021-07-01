Stakenet (XSN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,891.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $40,891.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00411355 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015503 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,570,562 coins and its circulating supply is 118,031,525 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

