Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $950.68 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $950.68 and approximately $31.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001558 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

