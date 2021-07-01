Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $705.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 705 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 703.19 ($9.19), with a volume of 65628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £691.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 672.84.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson purchased 1,449 shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

