Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 3.3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 8,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,044,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

