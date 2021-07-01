Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 4.1%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. 121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 230,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $723.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

