stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,113.49 or 0.06324763 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $108,112.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00168647 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.31 or 0.99791120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 582,311 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars.

