Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 1st (DAI, EVD, MONOY, MPAA, MRBK, NAK, NEXA, NVCR, NWBI, ONEW)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 1st:

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

