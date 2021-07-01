Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,084% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Several research firms have commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 532,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.71. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.