Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 34,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after buying an additional 582,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 326,121 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.