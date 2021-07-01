Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,715 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

