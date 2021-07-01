Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 152,501 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 73,834 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 486,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

