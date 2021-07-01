Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,318,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,421,000 after purchasing an additional 180,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,901. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.